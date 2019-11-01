McKinnley Jackson to play in 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Magnolia state’s top prospect, George County’s McKinnley Jackson, has made his decision.....to play in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
On Monday, Jackson announced via Twitter that he will play alongside the nation’s top prep stars on the gridiron. This comes as no surprise given what the four-star defensive tackle has done so far this season, leading the Rebels in tackles for loss, sacks and QB hurries.
The six foot two, 327-pounder will be the lone Mississippi representative in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, set to take place Saturday, January 4th at noon in San Antonio, TX.
As for the decision everyone wants to hear about, Jackson’s top five schools include Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M and plans to announce which school he’ll play for at the next level on National Signing Day.
