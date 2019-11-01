Honoring the ‘Green Book’: A life-saving travel guide for African Americans during segregation

When I was a little girl, my father was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, and I remember us all piling into the car to take trips home to Georgia. Now that was in the early to mid-1960s. One thing I remember most about those trips is we never stopped -- not for a hotel, a restaurant or a restroom. My mom would fry up a big batch of chicken that we’d eat on along the way, fill up a big thermos with soup and another big thermos with coffee and off we’d go. Now, mind you, that was an 18- to 20-hour trip. It wasn’t until I was an adult that I realized why.

Kym Clark