Florida woman sentenced to 15 years for DUI causing injury in Ocean Springs incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Yo’Shirkia Allen, 31, of Pensacola, Florida, was sentenced to 15 years in custody on Friday after driving while intoxicated and running into someone.
Allen pleaded guilty on Oct. 11, 2019, to one count of felony driving under the influence causing injury and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Allen on both charges to run concurrently with each other to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with six years to serve and nine years to serve on post-release supervision.
In 2017, Allen, while impaired, drove her vehicle onto the pedestrian pathway of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge and struck the victim with her vehicle. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to her lip. A witness who saw the collision followed Allen’s vehicle and notified the police of her whereabouts. Allen’s blood alcohol level was found to be more than two times above the legal limit. At the time of the incident, Allen had no prior convictions. The victim was present in court and is in agreement with this resolution. The Ocean Springs Police Department investigated the case.
“While the victim’s injury was minor compared to what could have happened, this sentence reflects how dangerous and reckless Mrs. Allen’s decision to drive impaired was," said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "There is absolutely no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. People have got to think twice before getting behind the wheel. I would like to thank the bystanders and eyewitnesses who came forward with information regarding this incident and commend the efforts of the Ocean Springs Police Department for their thorough investigation ensuring that this defendant was brought to justice.”
Allen was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,500 on each count, $100 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, an assessment to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory, and all costs of court. The court recommended she complete the long-term therapeutic alcohol and drug program while incarcerated in MDOC.
“Because this defendant took responsibility for her actions by entering a guilty plea, it allowed the victim to put this ordeal behind her and look forward to the future," said Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby.
Assistant District Attorneys Shon Ellerby and Michael Dykes prosecuted the case.
