First lady Deborah Bryant makes farewell tour stop in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Deborah Bryant is making her farewell tour as her reign as first lady of Mississippi is coming to a close.
On Friday, she was the guest speaker at the Women Educating Enriching & Engaging event at the Knight Nonprofit Center in Gulfport.
Everywhere she goes, Bryant seems at home, and there’s always a hug for someone.
This kind of public exposure isn’t a natural fit.
“It was very intimidating,” she said. “I’m not an out-there kind of person. I love people, though, and that works really well. You know, when you love people, that makes life a whole lot better. I don’t like spotlight, and I think that was the hardest thing for me. I hate it."
Friday’s event organized by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce attracted about 75 people to network.
“We thought that she’d just be somebody that the community really wanted to talk to,” said Katie Weldon with the chamber. “Because, you know, it’s her last year. We really wanted to understand what she’s been through the past eight years and what she’s looking forward to.”
Over the last eight years, she’s done a lot with and separate from her husband, Gov. Phil Bryant.
“We were a team,” Deborah said. “We got a whole lot more ground covered with splitting and going our own ways. Besides, he rushes me,” she added with a laugh. “And, so, I’m a person that doesn’t like to be rushed, especially when I’m talking to somebody.”
However, she is devoted to his cause.
“People seem to think he’s just political. He’s really not,” Deborah said. “And he’s just wanted to do a good job, and I think he’s done that. And for me to give him that compliment being his hardest critic, I really mean it.”
She shares her story so that others can learn.
“The struggle was so worth it in the end, but I didn’t know that going into it,” she said. “Sometimes, we’re scared to step out, and sometimes we just have to step out in faith. And then, once we do and we kind of turn it over - my opinion, to the good Lord - He kind of takes the wheel and everything just kind of works out like it’s supposed to.”
Deborah said as she transitions to retirement, she will remain active with her foundation, The Mississippi Center for Fragile Children, which will break ground on a new center in December.
