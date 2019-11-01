Cold Halloween for trick or treaters in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - That’s a wrap on Halloween on the Gulf Coast.
Thousands of witches, princesses, comic book characters and hit the street to collect candy on Thursday in downtown Ocean Springs. All of them, braving the cold.
It started with a witches ride, then came the flash mob courtesy of the Ocean Springs High School Competitive Theater Group.
“Are y’all having fun tonight? WLOX asked Declan Rossi and Hatten O’Bryant. “Yes," adding their favorite part was the candy.
Kids also enjoyed showing off their costumes.
“An inflatable velociraptor, because I like dinosaurs," said Bryce Meyer.
“Evie from Descendants 3," added Ava Woods.
“I am Pugsley from the Addams Family,” said Milo Mier.
“Cruella Deville," said Aniston Salter.
“Why did you pick fox?" WLOX asked Channing Fountain-Hill. “Because it was an animal and it really was adorable,” she said.
The trick or treating continued over in Pascagoula as kids searched for their favorite candy. Some of the trick or treaters WLOX talked with to travel to the neighborhood off Larchmont because they said it’s the best around.
“We come here," said Abby, Olivia and TJ. “It’s the best place to come,” they added.
Another successful Halloween in the books.
