Cold Friday morning. Beautiful dry weather.

Cold morning temperatures in the 30s across much of South Mississippi. A few patches of light frost not out of the question on some lawns, yards, and rooftops of inland communities. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry air today. This afternoon will be on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Picture perfect conditions are on the way for this weekend with mornings in the 30s and 40s and afternoons in the 60s. Next week, a slight warm up around Tuesday with afternoons back into the 70s which is close to normal for this time of year. Very little to no rain is expected in coastal Mississippi through the middle of next week.