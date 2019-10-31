Waveland plans city improvements using tidelands funds

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The three coastal counties and cities along the Coast are making plans to use 2019 tidelands funds to enhance the quality of life.
Waveland is going to turn the money into improvements at one of the city’s prime attractions. Nearly $12 million has been delivered to the Gulf Coast from money generated by state tidelands leases. Waveland’s lighthouse and public pier at the foot of Coleman Avenue will see upgrades from the city’s portion of the funds. Waveland wants to improve what it sees as a project that has produced a return on investment for the city and Hancock County.
“This last summer we saw the return on this lighthouse because it’s family-oriented all the time. I’ve already done a couple of weddings down here. It’s drawing people, and that’s exactly what we wanted it to do,” said Mayor Mike Smith.
Waveland has been awarded a total of$225,000. City leaders have big plans for increasing access to the facilities on Beach Boulevard.
“With the $225,000, $150,000 goes towards a handicap access ramp to the water. It’ll be installed in the winter when the tide is at its lowest. There will be two approaches. One will come off Beach Boulevard to the pier and then an approach from the parking lot in the front,” Smith said.
The mayor said the remaining money will be used to bring in portable restrooms that can be moved in the event of a storm. Waveland plans to move quickly on the makeover.
“I think DMR will have our permit approved within 45 days. After that is approved, the money is already in our account and we can go to bid. It’ll probably take about six months total to finish it,” Smith said.
Of the tidelands trust funds released this year, more than $1.3 million went to projects in Hancock County.
