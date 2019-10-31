Spooky fog, frightening lightning, howling winds, then bone-chilling

A shroud of spooky fog lurks as we wake. Showers and thunderstorms this morning will cause frightening lightning and perhaps even a few ghoulish gusts mainly before 9 AM. While severe damaging weather will be possible this morning in coastal Mississippi, things shouldn’t get too scary since the odds of storm damage in your neighborhood are very low. Once the rain dies down this afternoon, a blast of bone-chilling air arrives. Warm temperatures in the 70s this morning will come crashing down into the 60s, 50s, and perhaps 40s this afternoon and evening thanks to a powerful cold front. And howling winds will make it feel even teeth-chatteringly chilly this evening as all the little creatures creep onto the streets going door to door to terrorize y’all’s neighborhoods. They’ll thank their souls that there won’t be a ghost of a chance for rain tonight to dampen the spirit of trick-or-treating. November will begin tomorrow with a possibly frosty Friday morning for inland areas with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s in spots like Wiggins, Lucedale, and Poplarville. Our weather for the rest of Friday into the weekend is nothing to be afraid of: expect dry air, clear skies, with chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s with cool afternoons in the 60s. Slightly warmer around the middle of next week with mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s which is close to normal for November. By the way, no horrifying hurricanes around the Gulf or Caribbean but Subtropical Storm Rebekah formed about 1,000 miles west of Spain and will be moving toward Europe, posing no threat to the U.S. mainland. Hurricane season officially ends in four weeks.