Rain possible Thursday morning... Chilly for Trick-Or-Treating

After a wet Wednesday, rain chances will be lower this evening. We’re left with a few showers tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Thursday morning.
A cold front will move through early Thursday morning, and we will see some showers and storms. After the front passes, it’s going to be much cooler and windy! Temperatures will plummet into the 50s by Thursday afternoon. Winds will pick up from the northwest, and some gusts may reach 20-30 MPH. A few showers may linger into the afternoon, but we’ll dry out for trick-or-treating. It will be windy and chilly with evening temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
The sky will clear out by Friday morning, and it will be cold. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunshine returns Friday afternoon and it will last through the entire weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s through Sunday.
