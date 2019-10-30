Rain possible Thursday morning... Chilly for Trick-Or-Treating

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning, and we will see some showers and storms. After the front passes, it’s going to be much cooler and windy! Temperatures will plummet into the 50s by Thursday afternoon. Winds will pick up from the northwest, and some gusts may reach 20-30 MPH. A few showers may linger into the afternoon, but we’ll dry out for trick-or-treating. It will be windy and chilly with evening temperatures in the 40s and 50s.