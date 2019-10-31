Pass Road wrecks causing traffic delays in Biloxi, Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash in Biloxi is causing traffic delays at a busy intersection Thursday afternoon.
Biloxi police officers are working a wreck in the area of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive, with the intersection closed to traffic at this time.
Gulfport police officers are also working a wreck on Pass Road near the Ford Street and Anniston Avenue intersections.
Details are limited at this time concerning these incidents, but we will update this report as more information is made available.
Use an alternate route when traveling in these areas.
