Pascagoula’s new police chief is a familiar face

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The man tapped to be Pascagoula's new chief of police is no stranger to the job, or the city.
Matt Chapman has been serving as Interim Chief since former Chief Kenny Johnson announced his retirement earlier this month. Wednesday night, the city council voted to give Chapman the top job permanently. He begins today.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve and protect this community alongside some of the finest officers in America,” said Chapman, a 28 year veteran officer who worked his way up from patrolman. “My goal for the department as Chief is to make sure our officers are well trained and well equipped, and that every citizen of Pascagoula knows that when they need us, we will respond quickly, courteously, and with the utmost respect as we seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones day in and day out.”
Retiring Chief Kenny Johnson has been serving as the city’s Acting City Manager for the last three weeks, and was able to help hire his successor.
“Matt has been my right hand as Deputy Chief. He knows and cares about this department, our officers and this community. I have no doubt he will serve this city well as Chief of Police,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s retirement from the City of Pascagoula became official Thursday, ending more than 27-years of service. Frank Corder, Assistant City Manager, will take over serving as Acting City Manager until a new City Manager is hired and officially begins the job.
“Pascagoula couldn’t ask for a better Chief of Police than Matt Chapman,” Corder added. “I’ve known and worked with Matt for almost 20 years in some capacity. He has proven his dedication to our citizens time and again, and will be a strong, visible advocate for this community for many years to come.”
