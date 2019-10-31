NAEP test scores show rapid signs of improvement for Mississippi education

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - For years, Mississippi has gotten a bad reputation in education often ranking as the last or one of the last states in the country. However, newly released test scores show some rapid signs of improvement for the state.
“We just got the results, and Mississippi scored number one on the NAEP," said Pass Road Elementary teacher Amanda Scroubelos. “NAEP is the National Assessment for Educational Progress.”
The news was a good reason to celebrate. The state had the highest improvements in math and reading scores among all fourth-graders and ranked third and fourth in math and reading for all eighth-graders.
The students at D’Iberville Elementary School said they aren’t surprised because they love to read.
“I get to learn things in books, and I just enjoy reading,” said student Kaylin Hatt.
“It’s just really entertaining, and it’s fun,” said student Kaycee Cannette.
“I think it’s fun,” said student Jacob Smith.
The teachers at D’Iberville believe this progress is a direct result of parents spending more time reading with their kids at home.
“If you take those extra 10 or 20 minutes with your child, they know that you’re putting forth an effort and they will give back to you as well,” explained D’Iberville Elementary teacher Jaymi Lawrence.
The NAEP testing results show improvements over time, but these teachers said they see results every single day in the classroom.
“They’re so excited to read. It’s nice to stand at your door and greet them, and the first thing they tell you is, ‘guess what! Dad sat down and read with us last night.’ So, it’s really neat to see,” said D’Iberville teacher Lindsey Byerley.
The NAEP scores show signs of steady progression within the last 10 years in the state.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.