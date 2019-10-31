MSU Head Start program opens in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State University’s Extension Service has opened its Head Start program in Gulfport.
With the new pre-school service comes a new beginning for students, teachers and parents.
The first day of class is always special.
Until the Isiah Fredericks Center is renovated, the Gulfport headquarters will be at Gaston Point, thanks to Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East.
“It’s a very wonderful partnership, a true collaboration because he sees these children as his children, which they are,” said Louise Davis, director of the MSU Head Start program.
This is a first-time experience for many of the parents since MSU was awarded the Head Start contract in August, and to have the program is a relief.
For a while, Markiel Bradford was left wondering.
“Will I ever get a call? Will my child ever go to Head Start this year?” she said. “My child was already in daycare. It was a challenge, but we made it through with that phone call that I got Thursday.”
She was excited about what’s to come.
“I think it’s a great opportunity that they did come back with a better way of doing things with the community," Bradford said.
It’s the same with other parents involved for the first time.
“I was happy when I found out it was going to start and my baby would be able to get into school,” said Ronald Lenoir. “She’ll learn and give us from free time.”
“I hope the program just, you know, helps the little ones and just makes sure they get all the education that they need," added Robin Magee.
Officials are expecting 140 students in the Gulfport pre-school program and a total of 484 when all campuses open.
It is a dream for teacher Aja Elliott, who said she was emotional when she found out MSU was taking over the program.
“And I cried because it wasn’t just my prayers and it wasn’t just me hoping and praying for more,” she said. “It was a whole team of people that saw a better vision for Head Start on the Gulf Coast, and it’s been surreal. I feel like we’re making history for Head Start down here because it’s going to be a lot of positive change.”
The first campus at Gorenflow Elementary in Biloxi opened Oct. 15, and the next campus in D’Iberville is expected to open in mid-November.
