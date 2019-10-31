More bones further complicates Biloxi’s infrastructure project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi has a bigger bone problem than they had previously stated.
The installation of a 16-inch water line alongside Highway 90 in Biloxi came to an abrupt halt on April 20, 2018, when the contractor uncovered human remains. Further exploration with ground-penetrating radar in December revealed even more bones near the Biloxi Cemetery.
“We found at least another seven to nine anomalies, which may or may not be bodies between this set of bones and Caldwell Avenue,” said Walter A. Rode, Biloxi Program Manager. “And what gives us the indication that it may be bodies is that they were all buried four- to six-feet deep, similar to what we discovered here."
That is going to make the problem of laying a water line much more difficult and likely much more expensive.
“We’re exploring what is the least impactful to the highway and what will preserve these potential gravesites so that FEMA can come in with their archaeologists and discover what we actually have here,” Rode said on Wednesday after meeting with representatives of multiple agencies at the site.
In an interview with WLOX News Now on Tuesday, FEMA archaeologist Leslie Johansen said, “We also have to watch out that we don’t affect that historic cemetery, nor do we want to damage Highway 90. All at the same time making sure that we have an effective water line for the city.”
Johansen also said the involvement of human remains makes the problem more delicate and slows the process. Seven different American Indian tribes have been contacted to ensure that the remains might not belong to them.
Johansen said they don’t know if the remains are European or Native American. An analysis of the original set of remains was made by the state crime lab, but the results of those tests have not been made public.
Further complicating matters is the number of interested parties. FEMA, MEMA, MDOT, MDAH, the City of Biloxi and the contractor all have a say in the decision process, as Rode explained.
“When we pay the contractor, we have to get reimbursed by the state, and the state has to determine if we are following federal guidelines. So there’s levels of bureaucracies above us and authorities. We are the most flexible, but we have the least amount of authority," he said.
It’s been 18 months since the bones were first discovered. Because new proposals, engineering studies and cost estimates have to be made, no one is making a guess as to how much longer this portion of the project will be completed
“We do understand that this is an important project for the city,” Johansen said. “So we’re working, even with our consulting partners, we’re working very quickly and very well together to try to get this moving forward and back on track for the city.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.