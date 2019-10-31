Hundreds of ghosts and goblins ‘Trunk or Treat’ at MGCCC

The event was moved indoors due to rain.

Hundreds showed up for MGCCC's Trunk or Treat despite the rainy weather. (Source: WLOX)
By Taren Reed | October 30, 2019

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of ghosts and goblins were treated to an indoor Halloween party Wednesday night at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Gautier campus.

The campus held its annual Trunk or Treat event the day before Halloween. This year it was moved inside because of the dreary forecast, but kids didn’t let that dampen their fun.

“My favorite part was seeing the dinosaur,” said Regina Buchan.

“Well he wanted to be a bee, and he decided to be a beekeeper and us be bees,” said Caroline Simmons. She and her family dressed as bees and a beekeeper.

“Getting so much candy,” added Alysa Diammond.

“My dress is Elsa Frozen 2,” said Emma Sinclair.

“Ana. Because I like her," said Abiah Smith.

When asked what had been his favorite part so far, Noah Gambler said, “Uh, trick or treating.”

Wednesday’s Fall Festival included games, face painting, art by students and more.

