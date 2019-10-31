Hancock County opens cold weather shelter

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As temperatures drop across South Mississippi Halloween night, cold weather shelters will open for those in need.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will open a cold weather shelter Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Friday.
The shelter will be at the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church at 5078 HIghway 90 in Bay St. Louis, located one mile west of the Waveland Walmart.
If someone needs a ride to the shelter, contact Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.