Enviva terminal at Port of Pascagoula ready for silos

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Port of Pascagoula officials gave WLOX at glimpse at the site of an Enviva terminal at Bayou Casotte. The site will house several silos capable of holding 90,000 tons of wood pellets.
Those pellets will be coming from a plant in George County. A groundbreaking at that site was held last week. The pellets will be transported via railway to the Port of Pascagoula, where they’ll be put on ships and sent out across the world.
With this terminal at Bayou Casotte comes new railroads and 16 in Jackson County being rerouted to no longer handle rail car changeover.
That’s a relief to the hundreds of vehicles stuck at the tracks three times a day every day.
“This project, which was funded by TIGER grant, state money, MDOT money and our money, will relocate the Mississippi Export Railroad line from downtown Moss Point and downtown Pascagoula to an exchange area at what was the former International Paper site, and then down into the terminal in Bayou Casotte,” said Port of Pascagoula Director Mark McAndrews.
“It’s been important from three aspects. One is quality of life. It’s going to quit jamming up downtown Pascagoula here three times a day as they interchange rail cars. Second is safety with the closing of the 16 rail crossings. And third is the economic benefit of being able to handle the wood pellets via rail coming from Lucedale," McAndrews added.
The terminal is projected to take in about three million tons of pellets a year.
The railroad tracks in Jackson County will be completely ready for Enviva in about a week. An official groundbreaking on the terminal at Bayou Casotte is scheduled for Nov. 7.
The facility in Lucedale is expected to be built in the next 14 to 18 months.
With all of these additions comes jobs. Ninety full-time jobs, 300 construction jobs, 250 indirect timber-related jobs will soon be available in George County. Dozens more will be available at the terminal in Pascagoula.
