Countdown is on for Gulf Coast Marathon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The countdown is on for the fourth Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The two-day event is set for Dec. 14-15, and while lots of runners are training for the race, local tourism leaders and businesses said they’re heavily promoting the event.
“For this marathon, 61% of the runners are not from Mississippi,” said Milton Segarra, Coastal Mississippi CEO. “Forty-five states out of 50 are participating, with double the number of runners coming from Canada coming this year compared to last year. So, it’s an event that in two days can bring in a $3.3 million economic impact to our Coast.”
Over at Run-N-Tri in Gulfport, they’re getting inventory ready for runners looking for a new pair of shoes for the upcoming race. Dana Vergunst said this year she’s doing the half marathon, a 13.1-mile journey down Highway 90 from Jones Park east to MGM Park.
“I enjoy being out with all my friends, I love the camaraderie and all the friendships that I have,” Vergunst said. “It’s two weeks after the marathon I’m running at Stennis, so It’ll be a good recovery run/ motivational run to get back into my rhythm.”
It’s an event that’s becoming a staple for the fall and winter tourist season.
"We’re going to keep pushing for this type of event because sporting events are a natural for us as a destination,” Segarra added.
There’s still time to sign up for the full marathon, half marathon, 5K and kids race. For details, visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon website.
