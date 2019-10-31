Coast boys set two youth state fishing records

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There are two new state fishing records on the books in Mississippi, and the anglers are ages four and six. The state Commission on Marine Resources just certified two youth division state fishing records.
Rinlee Cole Armes, 4, of Pass Christian set the state record for Atlantic Bumper (Chloroscombrus chrysurus) with a fish weighing 4.52 ounces using conventional tackle.
David Kuehn III, 6, of Ocean Springs set a new state record for Hardhead Catfish (Ariopsis felis) with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 10.16 ounces using conventional tackle. The previous record was 1 pound, 12.97 ounces and was set in June 2018.
Mississippi started its new youth division for kids 16 and younger in January 2018.
