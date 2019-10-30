Two Saucier residents bond out after shooting arrest in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County sheriff’s deputies, along with the Homeland Security, arrested 18-year-old Kaleb Helton and 19-year-old Harley Shehorn for aggravated assault.
Deputies suspect the two as being the shooters involved in an assault that happened at Keith’s Chevron in the Bond community. Investigators received tips from the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and were able to identify Helton and Shehorn as the suspects.
The two were arrested at their home in Saucier on Wednesday, October 23 and bonded out on a $25,000 bond on Saturday, October 26.
