Showers likely. Then, windy and chilly Halloween afternoon.

We remain in a wet pattern so keep your rain jacket handy. For Wednesday, showers will again be likely with a chance for thunderstorms. The highest rain chances will be especially before noon. Strong storms and flooding rainfall possible on Wednesday in all of coastal Mississippi: risk level 1 out of 5, so a very low risk or probability; this means most will see rain, some will see lightning, and few if any will have storm damage in their neighborhood. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees by afternoon. For Wednesday night, showers will remain likely with a chance for thunderstorms. The highest rain chances will be mainly after midnight. Strong storms and flooding rainfall possible overnight tonight: risk level 1 out of 5, so a very low risk or probability. For Thursday, showers likely yet again with a chance for thunderstorms. The highest rain chances will be before noon. Strong storms and flooding rainfall possible on Thursday morning: risk level 1 out of 5, so a very low risk or probability. Temperatures on Thursday morning will be warm in the 70s. Then, as a strong cold front arrives, winds become breezy and the temperatures will sharply drop into the 60s and 50s during the afternoon.