Public Service Commissioner candidates make final push before Election Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Election night is now just around the corner and many candidates are making their final pushes. One race that is heating up is the race for Public Service Commissioner.
Dane Maxwell has focused his campaign on an effort to end robocalls throughout the state. Maxwell gathered with supporters and campaign staff Tuesday night for an event at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club, where he stressed the importance of this last week of prep.
“Our focus is to get out the vote and that is what we are going to continue to do," Maxwell said. "You’re going to see us everywhere. You see 40 to 50 people here right now. These people are excited about it. You’re going to see signs pop up. We have another 3,000 signs we’re going to put up from now to election day.”
While Mayor Dane Maxwell and company gathered at the Yacht Club, his competitor Connie Moran and her supporters gathered just down the road.
Moran also hosted a campaign event along Front Beach centered on maintaining affordable but fair utility rates for all consumers. In turn, she hopes to attract more business to each community.
Similar to Maxwell, Moran’s campaign will be busy in the coming days as they look to make their final push for voters before Tuesday.
“We’ve been all over the 27 counties visiting with communities, lots of different gatherings, meets and greets, just getting to meet the people and see what their concerns are," said Moran. "So I will be focusing on the Gulf Coast but we will be in Hattiesburg tomorrow, and I will be at the Jackson Hob Knob Halloween day but back here on Halloween night. It really is quite a crazy schedule.”
You can cast your vote in just under seven days. Polls will open at 7 a.m. Nov. 5.
