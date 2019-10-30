Police investigating murder at Gautier apartment complex

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred at the Singing River Apartments on Gautier Vancleave Road Wednesday.
Just after 5 a.m., Gautier police officers were called to the apartment complex for a report of assault. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim inside of the apartment, near the front door.
Witnesses were able to give a suspect description, which led to police identifying a person of interest. This person of interest was located several miles away at another apartment complex. The person was brought to the Gautier Police Department where he, along with others, are being questioned.
At this time no charges have been filed.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until such time that the family can be notified.
If anyone has any information about the crime please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
