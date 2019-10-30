Pearl River Community College uses EDA grant for new Hancock Co. facility

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -A $2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration is being matched with state and federal funding as Pearl River Community College adds a new program in Hancock County.
There’s going to be a lot of construction taking place in the next couple of years as Pearl River Community College builds its Aviation and Aerospace Technology facility at Stennis International Airport.
PRCC President Adam Breerwood said this not only enhances the college’s footprint in Hancock County, but it will also provide more skilled employees for the workforce.
“We’re hoping this project not only serves as an economic engine but also a recruiting resource to bring companies into our area to know they’ll have the appropriate workforce to succeed,” Breerwood said. “We’ve had a lot of local and state leadership, even on the federal level, that really got behind our project, and now we’re really starting to see the fruits of that labor. We’re looking forward to getting that new facility built and get those doors open to better serve the people of our region.”
The 18,000 square foot hangar will be completed at the end of 2020, while the 25,000 square foot facility will be done by the end of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.