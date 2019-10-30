Ocean Springs votes to remove three protected live oaks on Front Beach

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs city leaders voted Tuesday to allow the removal of three protected live oak trees on Front Beach.
After more than four hours, the board went into executive session during the Board of Alderman meeting. Ultimately, the aldermen voted to stick with the Tree Protection Committee’s original ruling back in June to allow the trees to be removed. The Board of Aldermen initially upheld that vote.
It was a packed house at City Hall as attorneys and witnessed for both sides took the podium. They each shared research, facts and opinions on why or why not the trees should remain at 209 Front Beach.
One of the people who took the podium is Debra Littlepage. She’s the prospective buyer who submitted the initial application to have the trees removed. She told the board the trees were a safety hazard and would cause her to lose half the depth of the buildable lot.
She also told the board she would plant three trees in a location of their choice to make up for the ones lost. Littlepage declined comment to WLOX.
The nearby residents against the removal of the trees hired legal counsel. They say the protected trees play a major role in all aspects of life in the area, like oxygen and drainage.
Ed Trehern lives at the property next door to 209 Front Beach. He was at Tuesday’s meeting and said he would understand the removal if there was a valid reason.
“I think the point was if there’s a reason to remove some - and I’ll be clear I had to remove a couple but I have nine large ones left - [Littlepage] would have zero left so somebody says, ‘Well Mr. Trehern, you remove the tree.’ Well, yes, I did, right in the middle of my footprint. Not on the porch or some supplemental area."
Neighbors, arborists, forestry officials, architects, designers and home builders all spoke as witnesses on the residents’ side. Most suggested moving the house slightly to accommodate for the trees.
When the board returned from the executive session, Littlepage was asked if she would consider redesigning the property. She said no, citing safety of nearby roads. The board ultimately ruled that since the trees are in the footprint of the house, they can be removed.
Attorneys for the residents said if the board doesn’t reject the approval to remove the trees, they may be forced to take legal action in circuit court.
