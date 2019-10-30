Kingston Frazier’s mother becomes emotional as she takes the stand in Dwan Wakefield trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Testimony got underway Tuesday in the Dwan Wakefield trial in Madison County.
Wakefield was charged as an accessory in the murder of Kingston Frazier back in 2017. In court Tuesday, we heard opening statements and testimony from a few witnesses.
Wakefield, who has been free on bond since last year, is being represented by attorney Tom Fortner.
During opening statements he said that Wakefield made several bad decisions the night of Kingston’s murder, but that he didn’t know of his murder until after he picked up Byron McBride.
McBride has been sentenced to life in the killing.
Taking the stand first was Eboni Archie, Kingston Frazier’s mother. She wept when she was asked to identify him in a picture.
She then described what happened the night she left him asleep in her car at the I-55 Kroger.
Prosecutors also showed jurors surveillance video of the night of the kidnapping and murder from the cameras at the Kroger.
In that video prosecutors say you can see Byron McBride steal the car with Kingston inside. You also see Eboni Archie appear back in the parking lot several minutes later confused and distressed after realizing her car and son are gone.
Testimony will resume in the case on Wednesday.
