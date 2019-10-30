Groundbreaking takes place for new state veterans home at Tradition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “They like to do the impossible before breakfast," said Governor Phil Bryant, speaking of the Seabees, or the US Naval Construction Battalion for which his father served.
His emotional speech explained why the veterans home is an important part of the military experience.
“They have served, they have sacrificed. Many of them have left portions of their soul on foreign battle fields in the anguish of combat. So, they’re returning home and it’s their time to enjoy the freedoms that they fought so hard to preserve," Governor Bryant said.
With only 480 beds allowed in VA nursing homes in Mississippi, and 600 already in place, the Mississippi VA had to get to work on an exception so that our veterans could enjoy those freedoms that the Governor spoke of.
“We’ll have CNAs, LPNs, RNs, a medical staff, full imaging, the whole medical care in advance stages. We will even have a dedicated memory care unit for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients," said Stacey Pickering, Executive Director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs.
Veterans on the Gulf Coast will be the only ones allowed to live in the new state-of-the-art facility.
“We’ll start next fall and open up a waiting list, we already have some of our veterans from the Gulf Coast who are living in Collins and Jackson who’ve already said ‘Mr. Pickering, how do I get on the waiting list?’ We’re gonna open it up to our current residents first, and then we’ll open it up to the Gulf Coast community and the six coastal counties, and this region. So they’ll be first on this list, and we expect when we open it in two years, it’ll be full,” Pickering explained.
That’s great news since the veteran population in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties is one of the largest in the Gulf South.
“It’s a perfect fit. Twenty-six percent of Mississippi’s veterans live in the three coastal counties. Harrison County itself is our largest county by far, as population. You have Keesler, the Seabee base, you have Stennis, and then you have the VA medical center and the hospital at Keesler drawing our retirement community, our veteran community here,” Pickering told WLOX.
For the veterans in attendance, this home is an answered prayer. Clifton Addison is a Marine Corps veteran who was excited to see the groundbreaking first-hand.
“You’ve got 26% of the veterans that comes off the Gulf Coast here. So, a lot of them drive up to Collins and Oxford. The main thing is they’ll be able to see their families more," Addison said.
“When the families have got to drive two hours to see them, they don’t visit them as much. But when they’ll be right here close by, a family will be able to drop in on them in the afternoons or evenings and they’ll get to see their families more often,” said Addison.
The new veterans home is scheduled to begin construction in the fall of next year and could be complete in as few as 18 months. The home will staff 150 state employees and 50 contract employees with annual salaries of more than $5.3 million.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.