Circuit clerk threatened with contempt for second time over documents not filed

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second time this year, Stone County Circuit Clerk Jeffery O’Neal is being reprimanded and threatened with being held in contempt of court for failing to process paperwork.
According to the Stone County Enterprise, his failure to process that paperwork has led to delays in the justice system. Orders that have been signed by District Two’s four circuit court judges have failed to be input into the Mississippi Electronic Courts, or MEC, which is the statewide system used by circuit and chancery courts. District 2 includes the circuit court for Hancock, Harrison, and Stone counties.
Some of those court decisions include orders releasing inmates from jail. Without those orders filed in MEC by the circuit clerk, numerous cases in Stone County remain unresolved, according to the Stone County Enterprise. The paperwork was not filed in at least 36 cases, according to court records.
At a hearing on Oct. 22, all four circuit clerk judges took the bench, a rare sight to see. The hearing was to allow O'Neal the opportunity to show the court why he should not be held in contempt for his failure to prepare orders of disposition, prepare and transmit and commitment papers to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and post court orders to MEC.
O'Neal took responsibility at the hearing, telling the judges he was in the process of hiring someone to help bring the paperwork up to date. According to O'Neal, his deputy clerks that were trained in MEC were no longer employed by the county and he was still waiting on MEC to provide training to his newest deputy.
The judges said O'Neal had partially purged himself of contempt by completing some of the work and admitting responsibility in the matter. They ordered him to submit a progress report on Nov. 2, 2019, to update the court, and another hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13, 2019.
O'Neal was brought before the court earlier this year and threatened with to be held in contempt after failing to submit financial reports to State Auditor Shad White's office. In June, the court said it was satisfied and would not continue with the contempt charge after O'Neal turned those documents over to the state.
Incumbent O’Neal is running against Treba Parker Davis in the general election, which is happening Nov. 5, 2019.
Read more from the Stone County Enterprise: https://www.stonecountyenterprise.com
