Changes on the horizon for Edgewater Mall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you walk through the Edgewater Mall, you might see a few shuttered storefronts. Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that the storefronts at his property are currently more than 80% occupied.
To the innocent bystander, the most glaring vacancies are the proposed SkyZone space and Charlotte Russe. After some back and forth with the SkyZone home office, and a corporate restructuring of the Charlotte Russe company, Powell said there’s renewed hope for the future of the two retailers here in Biloxi.
“Currently we’re working with SkyZone for a new operator in the SkyZone position. These things take a little time. With these leases, it could take six to eight months to get this thing put together," Powell said. “We also just had a big deal signed with Charlotte Russe. As everyone knows, they went bankrupt. A company came in and bought them out of bankruptcy. This is one of their more profitable stores in the company. So, they’re wanting to come back here, and we’re gonna have them back by the first quarter of next year.”
In addition to the indoor changes, the old Sears Automotive will also finally see new life.
“We have just signed a deal with Pep Boys to take over in the Sears Automotive position. We’re hoping to get it in by the end of the year, but it may be the first of the year before that one transpires," said Powell.
With the success of the new outparcel where Brick and Spoon, Verizon and Key Jewelers operate, potential development could be around the corner for another vendor.
“At this point, we’re working with an operator for an outparcel on Highway 90. We have a letter of intent. We do not have a signed lease. Once we have a signed lease I will be able to announce something on that," Powell told WLOX.
Vendor occupancy rates at the mall change as often as the tides on the Gulf Coast. Powell said that his property will be flexible with the upcoming changes.
“This is an ever-changing thing. In the last year, there have been some big changes with Payless, some children’s stores, with Charlotte Russe and things like that, some pretty large square footage spaces. So, there’s a lot of flux with this right now. We’re fortunate to have things like the Charlotte coming back and a few other things going on as well," Powell said.
Big things are coming for the Edgewater Mall. By big things, we mean big people. Santa Claus will officially herald in the holiday season with his annual appearance in less than two weeks. He will fly into South Mississippi for photos with the Gulf Coast on Nov. 9.
