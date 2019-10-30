Changes on the horizon for Edgewater Mall

“Currently we’re working with SkyZone for a new operator in the SkyZone position. These things take a little time. With these leases, it could take six to eight months to get this thing put together," Powell said. “We also just had a big deal signed with Charlotte Russe. As everyone knows, they went bankrupt. A company came in and bought them out of bankruptcy. This is one of their more profitable stores in the company. So, they’re wanting to come back here, and we’re gonna have them back by the first quarter of next year.”