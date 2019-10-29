Showers likely today, tonight, & tomorrow. Then, huge cool down on Halloween

You’ll likely need the rain gear today, but maybe not all day. Expect cloudy skies on Tuesday with numerous showers and perhaps a few storms on the coast. Highs will reach the 70s. Expect cloudy skies on Tuesday with numerous showers and a few storms on the coast. Highs will reach the 70s. Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night with numerous showers and isolated storms. Lows will drop into the 60s. Wednesday brings yet more showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Then, a cold front arrives on Halloween Thursday with a few scattered showers. At this time, it looks like the rain will clear out in time for trick-or-treating on Thursday evening but it will be a close call and if the front is slower than expected then the forecast could change. The main story Thursday will be the huge drop in temperature from 70s in the morning to 50s in the evening. We stay quite chilly as November begins with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s Friday into the weekend. Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends and Standard Time begins at 2 AM Sunday. So, set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night so you can be on time with everyone else on Sunday.