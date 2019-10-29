On and off showers and storms today

It was a rainy and cloudy morning in South Mississippi. We may see some more showers and storms late this afternoon into the evening. Heavy downpours are possible. There is a very low risk for a brief spin-up tornado. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
More showers and storms are possible tonight thanks to some tropical moisture. Lows will be near 70 on Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
A cold front will bring more showers and storms late Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the upper 70s. This front may move out just in time for trick-or-treating in the evening. Rain chances will be lower, but it will be much cooler and breezy. Evening temps will be in the 50s. We’ll drop into the low 40s by Friday morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will only reach the low 60s.
