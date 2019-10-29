On and off showers and storms today

A cold front will bring more showers and storms late Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the upper 70s. This front may move out just in time for trick-or-treating in the evening. Rain chances will be lower, but it will be much cooler and breezy. Evening temps will be in the 50s. We’ll drop into the low 40s by Friday morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will only reach the low 60s.