Law enforcement provides trick or treat safety tips

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is a fun night in the dark, people scare, get scared, but there is a risk of potential danger. Here are a few things to keep in mind.
Major Jamie Tedford with Jones County Sheriff Department warns to be aware of your surroundings. Know where you park your car, always have an eye on your child.
Watch out for stray dogs who may cause harm to you or your little ones, sometimes these dogs can be triggered by children yelling or flashlights. Tedford said to stay in groups, don’t let anyone separate from the group. If you’ve got small children, don’t let them go up to the house by themselves.
Health experts suggest trying on your costume beforehand. Check for length on the bottom, to avoid tripping. Make sure they can still see clearly when wearing masks and hats.
Don’t let your child wear a costume that is ill-fitting, they might be wearing it for an extended period. Also, good walking shoes so they can walk to each house. Have your child wear a glow stick necklace or attach one on their treat bags so they can be seen easily.
Don’t forget to check your candy before you eat it. Nurse practitioner Allison Creel notes that people can “unwrap the candy beforehand and possibly stick harmful objects in it.”
Homemade candy can potentially be dangerous, you do not know what is in it. Take your kids to houses of people you know and trust.
