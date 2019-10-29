Harrison County deputies arrest two Biloxi residents after motorcycle theft

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputies arrested 35-year-old Jason Alvin Groves of Biloxi and 23-year-old Kaylee Danae Ragan of Biloxi on a felony charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the manager of Keith’s Superstore in Saucier notified investigators that a motorcycle had been stolen from the store’s parking lot on October 13. The motorcycle was left there after it had broken down. Investigators were able to collect photographs of the suspects from video surveillance. With the assistance from the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, investigators identified Groves and Ragan as the suspects from tips received from residents on social media.
Both Groves and Ragan were arrested Sunday, October 27 at the Value Inn on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. They were both transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
After interviewing the two, investigators learned the stolen motorcycle had been sold to someone in Biloxi. It was later recovered.
Groves and Ragan are being held at the detention center on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.