Golfers lace up for a final round of golf at Gulf Hills

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Hills Golf Club is set to close its doors on Thursday, October 31. With only a few days left, players from all over the Coast flocked to Gulf Hills Golf Club Monday for a final round.
“It’s just, you know, it’s a fabulous place to play golf. It’s a lot of old friends. We never fail to run into people that we know out here that we don’t necessarily run into. It’s better than going to the grocery store," said Rick Christmas, a Gulf Hills Golfer and Shareholder.
But to Christmas, and other golfers on the fairway, the course means more than the game.
“I’ll really miss having a home course right here and the history of it. We remember being out here when Elvis was out here and when it was a dude ranch. We’ll lose that part of our culture and that part of our history. That would be a shame," Christmas said.
“This is one of the greatest courses, I think, on the Coast. It’s not luxurious like some of these other ones. It’s a very calm, peaceful place to play," said long-time Gulf Hills golfer, Donald Crawford.
While the golf course and the clubhouse will be officially closing down operations on Thursday, the Sand Trap Grill and Rudy’s Lounge will remain open for business.
“We have lots of things planned. We’re working on a new fall menu with our chef. We have lots of catering going on, and we have parties that are scheduled here. Our location, we’re still out here in Gulf Hills," said Lisa Manley, owner of the Sand Trap Grill. “It’s a great place to come and visit. It’s beautiful scenery. It’s the place that was developed by Al Capone and visited often by Elvis Presley. There’s a lot of history and a lot of good people.”
The Gulf Hills Golf Club and Course has been listed with Southeast Commercial Real Estate. Officials with the agency tell us that, as of now, there has been no significant local interest in the property.
