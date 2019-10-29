Golfers lace up for a final round of golf at Gulf Hills

“We have lots of things planned. We’re working on a new fall menu with our chef. We have lots of catering going on, and we have parties that are scheduled here. Our location, we’re still out here in Gulf Hills," said Lisa Manley, owner of the Sand Trap Grill. “It’s a great place to come and visit. It’s beautiful scenery. It’s the place that was developed by Al Capone and visited often by Elvis Presley. There’s a lot of history and a lot of good people.”