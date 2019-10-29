GENERAL ELECTION: Where to vote and other voting information

The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, November 2, 2019. Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The deadline to vote by mail is Monday, November 4, 2019, and Circuit Clerk’s offices must be in actual receipt of the absentee ballot by 5 p.m. UOCAVA voters, including service members deployed outside their county of residence, must absentee vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.