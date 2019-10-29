GENERAL ELECTION: Where to vote and other voting information

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In less than a week, residents will head to the polls and cast their vote in the 2019 November General Election.
VOTING TIMES
Voting will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5. Polls close at 7 p.m. but if you’re in line by 7 p.m., you’re still entitled to cast your ballot.
WHERE TO VOTE
If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, you can find that information on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website. Just enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here.
ABSENTEE, UOCAVA VOTING
The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, November 2, 2019. Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The deadline to vote by mail is Monday, November 4, 2019, and Circuit Clerk’s offices must be in actual receipt of the absentee ballot by 5 p.m. UOCAVA voters, including service members deployed outside their county of residence, must absentee vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
ACCEPTABLE ID
Remember to bring your photo ID to the polls. Mississippi voters are required to show one of the following IDs in order to vote:
- A driver's license
- A photo ID issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- A United States passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearms license
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
- A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
If you don’t have an acceptable form of ID, you’re entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. The affidavit ballot may be counted only if the voter provides an acceptable form of ID to the Circuit Clerk’s office within five business days after the election.
Voters will NOT be allowed to take any pictures inside the precincts.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.