Diamondhead residents voice concerns over potential new subdivision

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in Diamondhead Monday night to give their input on a potential new subdivision.
Elliott Homes hosted the meeting with the goal of educating the public about where they are in the process. They also wanted to gain insight on the community members's thoughts.
The main concerns were traffic and access to the subdivision. The proposal is slated to only have one point of access through phase one. The sole entrance and exit road is currently slated for Cherryhill Drive.
"I absolutely found the meeting to be helpful. However, we were very disappointed with the conversation about the access road, which is probably the most important issue for those of us who live in Glen Eagle [subdivision]," said Diamondhead resident Dianne Ackerman.
“Even though we understood the traffic concern was going to be the main one, I didn’t understand how much they were going to need more understanding on that and how we were going to mitigate against that,” said Kenneth Jones, Vice-President of Land for Elliott Homes. “So that was obviously the sentiment tonight, that the traffic is the biggest concern.”
Elliott Homes will now talk with leaders from city government and the Diamondhead Property Owners Association about the future of the project.
