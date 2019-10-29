Bond Hill murder: Family describes slain daughter as “typical 18-year-old girl”

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Baylee Wall is still in shock, they say, after learning about her death.
A Mississippi resident, Wall is the 18-year-old Jane Doe found dead at Woodward High School last week, the coroner said Monday morning.
“She was a very outgoing person,” step-father Steven Tillman told FOX19 NOW. “She loved to laugh and, you know, was just your typical 18-year-old girl.”
Tillman remembers Wall used to play softball and always had good grades.
He also says she was a mother.
Few details have been released to the public about how Wall was killed, but family members say they were told she had been shot in the head.
Two investigations are underway into Wall’s death, one in Cincinnati, the other in Alabama, where detectives say Wall and Gary Eubanks Jr., 25, are wanted for robbery.
Daphne, Ala. police issued arrest warrants for the pair after identifying them in connection with the robbery of a Microtel Inn.
The robbery was caught on camera.
Wall and Eubanks were in a new relationship, the family says, having started dating in August.
“I still can’t believe it, I really can’t on either issue,” Tillman says. “That’s not how she was raised. That’s not who she was.”
In the last known photo Wall sent, she had a busted lip, Tillman explains. She said she was scared and that she wanted to come home.
As for Eubanks, police say he has relatives in the Cincinnati area.
His current whereabouts are unknown.
