Biloxi mayor says Keesler Medical Center cuts not necessary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some possible cuts or personnel reductions at the Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center were discussed at Tuesday’s Morning Call hosted by the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce.
Col. Debbie Blackwell, Keesler’s 81st training wing commander, and her team recently put together a precise look at medical center data for the Department of Defense as it is works on a plan to cut 20% of the medical forces in the Army, Navy and Air Force.
"The Keesler Medical Center is a phenomenal location. It provides support for our airmen in training but also our base populous and also our retirees, so we appreciate all the phenomenal support from the medical center,” Blackwell said.
The center serves the more than 7,000 active duty members, not to mention the countless numbers of military retirees and others who use the Keesler Medical Center for their medical needs.
The question is, will the center see future cutbacks or personnel reductions? It's a plan that Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich says should not involve Kessler's hospital or staff.
"Over and over again, you’ve seen how Keesler’s been important to military,” Gilich said. “They provide services that they can’t get within hundreds of miles. This isn’t a normal type of battle.”
But, Gilich says it's a battle worth fighting.
“We feel good about being able to present the case. In this case, this hospital versus one, let’s say in Florida,” he added. “If we’re fairly evaluated, we feel that the right decision will be made.”
