Trial for Dwan Wakefield scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The trial for the last man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier is scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County.
Dwan Wakefield was arrested and charged, along with Byron McBride, who pleaded guilty to killing the six-year-old. McBride was sentenced in August to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
D’Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of kidnapping. He is serving 20 years.
Six-year-old Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother’s car on Thursday, May 18th, of 2017, when the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.
An amber alert was issued, and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.
Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County. The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.
That same day, three people were arrested in the case — Byron McBride, who was 19 at the time, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington, who were both 17.
Wakefield was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping, and vehicle theft.
He maintains his innocence in this case.
