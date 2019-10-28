Trial for Dwan Wakefield scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County

Wakefield, who maintains his innocence in the case, is one of three men charged in Kingston Frazier’s murder.

Dwan Wakefield is the last of three men charged in the murder of 6 year old Kingston Frazier. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
By Maggie Wade | October 23, 2019 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 9:25 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The trial for the last man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier is scheduled to begin Monday in Madison County.

The trial for Dwan Wakefield in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier is set to begin Monday. (Source: Family)

Dwan Wakefield was arrested and charged, along with Byron McBride, who pleaded guilty to killing the six-year-old. McBride was sentenced in August to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Byron McBride is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of the six year old. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

D’Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of kidnapping. He is serving 20 years.

D'Allen Washington was sentenced to 20 years in the Kingston Frazier case. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

Six-year-old Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother’s car on Thursday, May 18th, of 2017, when the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.

An amber alert was issued, and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.

Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County. The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.

That same day, three people were arrested in the case — Byron McBride, who was 19 at the time, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington, who were both 17.

Wakefield was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping, and vehicle theft.

He maintains his innocence in this case.

