Today is the last dry day of the month

It’s a cool Monday morning with temperatures in the 50s and a few 40s inland. Patchy fog possible this morning, mainly inland. Expect partly cloudy today with slightly milder afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds are expected to increase tonight with a chance for showers late overnight, mainly after midnight. Mild conditions are expected overnight with lows in the 60s. Take advantage of Monday’s dry weather. It’s our last 0% rain chance day before Halloween. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, a cold front arrives on Halloween Thursday with more wet weather. It is possible that there could be rain during Halloween evening during trick-or-treating. Weather becomes cooler and drier on Friday into the weekend. No new systems are expected to form in the Gulf or the Caribbean over the next five days. But, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Pablo in the far northeast Atlantic and another tropical disturbance in the far north Atlantic. Hurricane season ends next month.