Three-vehicle accident injures six people, slows down traffic on Hwy 67

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers may want to avoid Hwy 67, just south of Hwy 49 Monday afternoon. Traffic is backed up due to a three-vehicle accident, which injured six people.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says one person had to be cut out of one of the vehicles.
The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes at Cunningham Road. All lanes were closed for a time for a medical helicopter to land, but all lanes are reportedly now open.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when traveling in the area.
