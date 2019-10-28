Swim In for Autism creates a fun zone for families

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s surprising what a little splash of water and a lot of big smiles can do.
“I love having fun with her and being able to do what normal kids do,” said Rebecca Reeves, who brought her daughter Sarah all the way from Mobile to experience the 10th annual Swim In for Autism Sunday at the Kroc Center in Biloxi.
“It’s very important for her to be with other children and for her siblings to see that they’re not alone when it comes to having a special needs sibling,” she said.
The Swim In was put on by the Mississippi Centers for Autism & Related Developmental Disabilities.
“Every year, we have shown that autistic children and the parents of autistic children do have a future and that they can be helped,” said honorary board member Donald R. Johnson Jr.
Dozens of parents, their children and volunteers participated, some for the first time. Others came back for another round of fun, like Jolene Schlautman of Ocean Springs and her son McCoy.
“Well, he enjoys it,” she said. “He likes to be with the other kids and just interact and have someone to play with, that people understand and they know what we’re going through.”
It’s been a difficult journey for Julia Moffett and her son, Reese. He was diagnosed with autism in April.
“To be honest, I was relieved because I had an answer to the question, what’s going on,” she said. “Because I didn’t know. I didn’t know what was wrong, but now that I had an answer, autism, I can do some more research and find out how I can help him.”
She finds that events like this help.
“Our children can get together and have fun without getting the eye like they need to control their child because we all know, this is just the way that it is and our kids can be kids.”
For more on the Mississippi Centers for Autism & Related Developmental Disabilities, call 228-396-4434 or check out their website.
