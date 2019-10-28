Rejoice! Popeyes’ announces date for the return of the chicken sandwich

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rejoice Popeyes chicken sandwich fans because a date has been announced the big return.
According to Popeyes’ official Twitter account, the chicken sandwich will be back Sunday, November 3. The official return of the chicken sandwich coming on a Sunday, coincidence, we think not.
The restaurants are hiring more than 400 additional staff members to help keep up with demand of the sandwich. The store is even introducing an app to alert customers when the chicken sandwich is available, and when it’s sold out.
