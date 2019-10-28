Police investigating murder after Hurley teen’s body found in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLOX) - An 18-year old woman from Jackson County has been identified after she was found dead in Ohio last week.
Baylee Wall, 18, was found dead Wednesday night in a wooded area near a high school in Cincinnati. Police have listed her cause of death as a homicide but have not released any other details about how she died.
Wall, along with 25-year old Gary Alexander Eubanks, were wanted for allegedly robbing a motel in Daphne, Ala. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Eubanks has not been located yet. Police have not yet said whether he is suspected of any involvement in Wall’s death.
Daphne detectives say they were contacted by Cincinnati police Sunday. They say Eubanks has relatives from Cincinnati.
Wall’s family sent medical records and dental records to the coroner’s office to identify her, Wall’s stepfather says.
Her body was on the property of Woodward High School, according to the coroner.
Authorities have not said how she was killed.
While trying to identify Wall, police released pictures of the jewelry and shoes she was wearing the night she was killed along with stock photos of the type of jacket she had on and pictures of her tattoos.
Wall is a former student of East Central High School and leaves behind a young daughter.
