Model Railroad Museum set to expand with new building, more trains

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been called one of Gulfport’s hidden gems, and now it’s expanding to include an even bigger facility. The Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum on Pass Road will soon be offering even more attractions and activities for children.
How many times have you sat in your car watching a train go by? You’ve probably seen hundreds of them. But if you haven’t visited the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, it’s unlikely that you’ve seen one from a bird’s eye view.
“They look just like real trains, and the whole layout looks real, you know. It gives you the experience of seeing it from an aerial view,” said Charles Dubra, a grandparent who enjoys spending time at the museum with his grandson.
For the last six years, the museum has given thousands of families the chance to see a common sight in an uncommon way.
“The railroad museum, we have three buildings, over two million pieces of Legos, 88 running models of trains, or riding trains for all ages," said Katherine Sutton, the museum’s development manager.
Now, they’ll get the chance to offer even more. The expansion will move to a separate building next door to the current location.
“There’s so many trains out there and displays and people need a place for them to go," said Sutton.
It's also a chance for the museum to provide more fun and learning opportunities for everyone.
“Educationally, it shows (my grandson) the same dynamics that I’m seeing," said Dubra. "Something like this gives him an overview of what’s going on in the world, the real world. We just had fun today so I’m glad I brought him.”
The expansion is estimated to be complete and open to the public by the end of 2020.
The museum’s annual 33 Days of Christmas kicks off Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 31. During that time, the museum will be open each night from 5-9 p.m. and feature a dazzling display of holiday lights. Check out video from last year’s Christmas event HERE!
