Memorial Hospital expands to Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting November 1, Stone County Hospital will become Memorial Hospital at Stone County.
For the nearly 18,000 people living in Stone County that means more access to better care. That’s the message from Memorial Hospital as they embark on a mission to expand health care to each of the six lower counties.
The halls are a little busier than usual at Stone County Hospital this week as crews work to upgrade patient rooms. Chas Pierce, Senior Director of System Development for Memorial Hospital is overseeing the transition.
“What you’ll see when Memorial is done, is we’ll have updated lights...updated units, all new paint, floors will be fixed up," explained Pierce.
Pierce explains the upgrades are part of the process as Memorial Hospital prepares to assume control of the facility.
“Memorial’s not going to be changing anything,” continued Pierce. “What I want the community to know, is they have something very, very good here and something they should be proud of and Memorial just wants to make it stronger, make it better; let them know there’s someone there backing them and provide resources for their care.”
One immediate resource that will be available is telemedicine, linking patients in Stone County with specialists at Memorial’s main campus in Gulfport.
Something else new: the Emergency Room will be staffed 24/7 by board certified physicians.
“The other thing we’ll see is board certified hospitalists inside the in-patient unit. That will be right of the bat November 1st,” explained Pierce.
As for insurance coverage, he says residents have nothing to worry about.
“Whatever insurance Memorial currently accepts, will be accepted at Stone County Hospital. There will be no changes there.”
Overall, hospital leaders are looking forward to giving residents in the area more access to a higher level of care. Taking over the smaller facility fits with Memorial Hospital’s plan to expand health care to less populated areas.
“With Memorial coming into Stone County and connecting with a larger system, we’re able to kind of provide those technological advances that Stone County needs, that they don’t have today.”
All 166 employees at Stone County Hospital were given the opportunity to stay with the hospital during the transition. Memorial Hospital at Stone County will be licensed to operate 50 patient beds. At least a dozen of those new upgraded patient rooms will be ready by this Friday.
Overall, the transaction to take over Stone County Hospital also included three other buildings - the medical clinic and nursing home at Stone County Hospital, as well as Woodland Village nursing home in Diamondhead.
