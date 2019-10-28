Long Beach police make several arrests relating to car burglaries

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach police arrested three men for crimes related to three separate auto burglaries. The arrest happened on Thursday, October 24 and Friday, October 25.
Police arrested 34-year-old Ashtin Nichols of Gulfport on Thursday.
Nichols is being charged with one count of burglary of an automobile. He is accused of entering a vehicle on Azalea Drive and taking items from the vehicle which did not belong to him. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000.
Police arrested 19-year-old Brendon Ainsworth of Long Beach on Friday.
Ainsworth is being charged with one count of burglary of an automobile and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Ainsworth is accused of entering a vehicle on Harris Avenue and taking items from the vehicle which did not belong to him. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000.
Police also arrested 20-year-old Fenwick B. Morgan of Long Beach on Friday.
Morgan is being charged with one count of burglary of an automobile. He is accused of entering a vehicle on Leisha Drive and taking items from the vehicle, which did not belong to him. Morgan was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.
Again, these were three unrelated incidents and happened in different areas in the city. The only similarities seem to be all the vehicle burglarized were left unlocked.
