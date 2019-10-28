First-of-its-kind event celebrates life of Big Easy pianist

“It’s very important that this hall still resonates with the community, still be a place to gather for all events, all of life’s events. Musicians work in hazardous conditions, smoke-filled bar rooms, late hours and so we’re seeing a lot of our musicians dying of cancer. Cynthia Chen was one of our recent ones that passed. This parade, this second line parade was called Pinky’s Parade and it’s in her honor," said Rachel Dangermond, the director of the 100 Men Hall.