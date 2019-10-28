Chevron’s Maker Contest brings out STEM-related creations

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chevron’s Fuel Your School campaign wrapped up this week with it’s second annual Maker Contest, a competition featuring area students creating STEM-related projects.
The best creations of that group were revealed Monday at the Jackson County School District’s FAB-LAB.
Sarah Vogelsang’s gifted fifth grade class from East Central Upper Elementary is working on computer coding for a high-tech, imaginative escape room. It took first prize in the contest and earned the students a $5,000 gift card and gave Chevron’s Fuel Your School program a creative climax.
"STEM-related fields are an important part for our students of today, so they are ready for the workforce of tomorrow and providing them real-hands on type experiences,” said Alan Sudduth, Chevron corporate affairs manager.
The escape room concept titled "Resistors, Wires and Circuit Boards, Oh My!" is hands on.
"We try to incorporate things that have critical thinking skills, communication skills, success skills, creativity, all these different things that are outcomes, and an escape room or a breakout room encompasses all of those things,” Vogelsang said.
