Beautiful today.... Rain possible tomorrow

Showers and storms will continue through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. On Halloween, a cold front will be moving through the area. Some showers and storms are possible, and we’ll warm up into the 70s ahead of the front. If the front moves through quick enough, we could dry out by the evening. Much cooler air is expected by Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.