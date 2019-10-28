Beautiful today.... Rain possible tomorrow

It’s a gorgeous Monday! We’ll have mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s.
We’ll stay dry this evening, but a warm front will move in by Tuesday morning. This will bring more moisture, and a few showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.
Showers and storms will continue through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. On Halloween, a cold front will be moving through the area. Some showers and storms are possible, and we’ll warm up into the 70s ahead of the front. If the front moves through quick enough, we could dry out by the evening. Much cooler air is expected by Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
